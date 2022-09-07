Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $197.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.85. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $192.40 and a 12-month high of $255.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

STERIS Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.