Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,483,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,873,000 after purchasing an additional 161,849 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5,732.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,475,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,440 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,674,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,328,000 after acquiring an additional 965,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,158,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,962,000 after acquiring an additional 34,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4,997.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

EWU stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.78. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $35.09.

