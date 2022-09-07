Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 6,162.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,536 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 17,256 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WYNN. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8,333.3% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 506 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on WYNN shares. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $134,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $107.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average of $68.60.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Profile



Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

