Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $226.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.95. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $212.40 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

