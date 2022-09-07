Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 784 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 16.3% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,331,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $228.38 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.82. The company has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.