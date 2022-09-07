Dev Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,572.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001727 BTC on popular exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $368,433.38 and approximately $2,572.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000142 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008801 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001697 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

