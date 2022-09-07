Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,135 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Devon Energy by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after buying an additional 2,691,049 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,360 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,220 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 1,056.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,449,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,561 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,069,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.47.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

