Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,860 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,755 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $9,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.47.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.53.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

