Devon Energy Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $9.25 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.53.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $69.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.03. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

