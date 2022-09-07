DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 83.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,330,305,000 after buying an additional 1,182,632 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,275,020,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,670,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,142,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $72,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,135,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $239,830. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.23.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $82.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.90, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.