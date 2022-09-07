dFuture (DFT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $16,194.00

dFuture (DFT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, dFuture has traded 90.6% lower against the dollar. dFuture has a market capitalization of $5,115.50 and $16,194.00 worth of dFuture was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dFuture coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00031807 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

dFuture Profile

dFuture (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. dFuture’s total supply is 111,739,960 coins. dFuture’s official Twitter account is @dFuture_finance.

dFuture Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dFuture directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dFuture should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dFuture using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

