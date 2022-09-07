dFuture Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4,393.78 (DFT)

dFuture (DFT) traded down 92% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. dFuture has a market capitalization of $4,393.78 and $20,914.00 worth of dFuture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dFuture coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, dFuture has traded down 92.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00031227 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

dFuture Profile

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. dFuture’s total supply is 111,739,960 coins. dFuture’s official Twitter account is @dFuture_finance.

Buying and Selling dFuture

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dFuture directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dFuture should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dFuture using one of the exchanges listed above.

