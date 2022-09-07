Dfyn Network Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and $659,684.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dfyn Network has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0395 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005295 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001715 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002459 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00876079 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016467 BTC.
Dfyn Network Coin Profile
Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 144,373,615 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn.
Buying and Selling Dfyn Network
Receive News & Updates for Dfyn Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dfyn Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.