DGPayment (DGP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $538,467.03

DGPayment (DGP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. One DGPayment coin can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DGPayment has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. DGPayment has a market capitalization of $538,467.03 and $1.88 million worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 553.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.89 or 0.01903281 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001729 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002453 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00860452 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016404 BTC.
DGPayment Profile
DGPayment’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,607,815 coins. The official website for DGPayment is dgpaytech.com. DGPayment’s official message board is dgpaytech.com/blog. DGPayment’s official Twitter account is @dgpayment and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DGPayment
