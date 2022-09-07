DHT (NYSE:DHT) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised DHT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

DHT Stock Up 5.1 %

DHT opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -42.58 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $8.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21.

DHT Increases Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. DHT had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DHT will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.21%.

Institutional Trading of DHT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DHT by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 664.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 171,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 149,298 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 103,101 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 528.2% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 628,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 528,200 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

