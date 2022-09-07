DIAMOND Reaches One Day Volume of $60,464.00 (DIAMOND)

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. One DIAMOND coin can now be purchased for $20.71 or 0.00106647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DIAMOND has a total market capitalization of $11,413.80 and approximately $60,464.00 worth of DIAMOND was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DIAMOND has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001511 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00067610 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.

About DIAMOND

DIAMOND (CRYPTO:DIAMOND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. DIAMOND’s official website is bit.diamonds. The Reddit community for DIAMOND is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIAMOND’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DIAMOND

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIAMOND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIAMOND should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIAMOND using one of the exchanges listed above.

