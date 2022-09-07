Digible Price Tops $0.0047 on Major Exchanges (DIGI)

Digible (DIGI) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Digible coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digible has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Digible has a market cap of $345,218.43 and approximately $17,497.00 worth of Digible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digible alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 553.9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.89 or 0.01903281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00860452 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016404 BTC.

Digible Profile

Digible’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,997,867 coins. Digible’s official Twitter account is @digibleio.

Buying and Selling Digible

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.