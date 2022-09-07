Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Trading Down 16.3% Over Last Week

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, Digital Fitness has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0947 or 0.00000503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Fitness has a total market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $222,770.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00030559 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00043104 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00086858 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003770 BTC.

About Digital Fitness

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,030,149 coins. Digital Fitness’ official website is 360wellness.io/defit. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp.

Digital Fitness Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “360Wellness™ is the Next Generation of Digital Wellness. A decentralized Fitness and Wellness marketplace connecting people with professionals all over the world to stay Fit & Healthy at home. Turning everyone’s living room into their own at-home-fitness studio. Providing a powerful suite of mobile and web solutions to reset the world with wellness post-pandemic. Making everyone’s journey meaningful via the introduction of a revolutionary lifestyle tracker developed in close collaboration with sport scientists and wellness industry experts to monitor how well you train, eat, feel and sleep all in one place.”

