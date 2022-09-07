DigitalBits Price Down 33.3% Over Last Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $7.97 million and approximately $648,965.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00234359 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00008340 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.05 or 0.00411140 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,392,174,619 coins and its circulating supply is 1,390,312,627 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io.

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

