Digitalcoin Trading Up 17.9% Over Last 7 Days (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $104,124.23 and $4.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,835.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,532.00 or 0.08133659 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00027785 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00186025 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00294246 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.90 or 0.00769314 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.65 or 0.00603373 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001252 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,486,811 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

