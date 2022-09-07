Digitex Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week (DGTX)

Digitex (DGTX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Digitex has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex has a market capitalization of $23,458.01 and $33,784.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,020.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00135884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00036388 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023135 BTC.

Digitex Profile

Digitex is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 2,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures.

Digitex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.