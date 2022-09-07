Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 16,851 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,073,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.78% of AGCO worth $302,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in AGCO by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in AGCO by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,274 shares of company stock worth $2,913,422 in the last three months. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.36.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $106.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.58 and a 200 day moving average of $119.87. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 9.10%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

