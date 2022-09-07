Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 34,794 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,681,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,794 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.06% of Arrow Electronics worth $318,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,678,000 after buying an additional 78,423 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,060,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,078,000 after purchasing an additional 131,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,033,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 998,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,511,000 after purchasing an additional 110,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 934,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,815,000 after purchasing an additional 152,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE:ARW opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.11 and a 200-day moving average of $117.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $137.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

