Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,452,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.56% of American International Group worth $279,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in American International Group by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in American International Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 364,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 53,013 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of American International Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

American International Group Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG opened at $52.36 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.40 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.17.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

