Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of BlackRock worth $294,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connolly Sarah T. raised its position in BlackRock by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 2,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its position in BlackRock by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 3,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,634,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in BlackRock by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in BlackRock by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $661.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $661.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $675.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

