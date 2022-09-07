Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,544,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,766 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.53% of Kohl’s worth $274,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 247,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of KSS opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.32.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

