Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $294.65 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,493,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Charles Schwab worth $294,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 32.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

