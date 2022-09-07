Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $337.62 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,790,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.38% of Zoetis worth $337,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 162,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,894,000 after purchasing an additional 53,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $156.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $249.27. The firm has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.44.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

