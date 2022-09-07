Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $274.21 Million in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,881,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,214,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.22% of HF Sinclair as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $539,533,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $495,719,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $249,819,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $184,019,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $93,033,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DINO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DINO opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.03. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

