Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,496,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of Altria Group worth $287,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 25,413 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Altria Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.34. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 371.13%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

