Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,043,105 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,269,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,043,105 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.73% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $280,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

