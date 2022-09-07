Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,403,708 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,447,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403,708 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.5% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.36% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,674,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 97,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 751,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 251,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $163.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.19. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

