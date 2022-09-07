Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 31,553 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,246,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,553 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of General Dynamics worth $300,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 566.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $224.55 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.50 and a 200 day moving average of $229.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

