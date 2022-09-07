DinoSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $225,118.90 (DINO)

DinoSwap (DINO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. DinoSwap has a market capitalization of $225,118.90 and approximately $17,131.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DinoSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00871154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016383 BTC.

About DinoSwap

DinoSwap’s total supply is 160,454,123 coins and its circulating supply is 152,363,192 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DinoSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

