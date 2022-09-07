Dipper Network (DIP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $84,098.99

Dipper Network (DIP) traded down 21.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, Dipper Network has traded down 32% against the US dollar. One Dipper Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Dipper Network has a market capitalization of $84,098.99 and approximately $19,545.00 worth of Dipper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,246.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00135200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00036731 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022864 BTC.

Dipper Network Profile

DIP is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Dipper Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 coins. Dipper Network’s official website is dippernetwork.com. Dipper Network’s official Twitter account is @etherisc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dipper Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dipper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dipper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dipper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

