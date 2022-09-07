Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Stock Holdings Raised by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSEARCA SOXL opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $74.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.71.

