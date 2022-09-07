Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diversey in a report issued on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diversey’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DSEY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Diversey to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Diversey from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.22.

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95. Diversey has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $715.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.09 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSEY. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diversey during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Diversey by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 34,231 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diversey by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,302,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,955,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Diversey by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,470,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

