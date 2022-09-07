Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.06 and last traded at $47.06. Approximately 479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 89,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.45.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average of $52.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 251.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period.

