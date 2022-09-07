DOC.COM Reaches Market Cap of $1.55 Million (MTC)

DOC.COM (MTC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, DOC.COM has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One DOC.COM coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. DOC.COM has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $100,974.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DOC.COM Coin Profile

DOC.COM (MTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,398 coins. DOC.COM’s official website is doc.com. DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic. DOC.COM’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC.

Buying and Selling DOC.COM

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

