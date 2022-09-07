Dock Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.03 Million (DOCK)

Dock (DOCK) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, Dock has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Dock has a total market capitalization of $15.73 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,349.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00169063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00134679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00036716 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 802,392,684 coins. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io. Dock’s official website is dock.io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.