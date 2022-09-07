Doctors Coin Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week (DRS)

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $15,164.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00031810 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,819,251 coins. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees.

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.