DocuSign (DOCU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. DocuSign has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect DocuSign to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DocuSign stock opened at $53.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.55 and a beta of 1.23. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $311.68.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on DocuSign in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

