DogeCash (DOGEC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $56.00

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One DogeCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DogeCash has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. DogeCash has a total market cap of $370,185.29 and approximately $56.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. DogeCash’s total supply is 19,015,632 coins and its circulating supply is 19,319,651 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io.

DogeCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

