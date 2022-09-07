Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Reaches $0.0593 on Exchanges

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0593 or 0.00000317 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion and $437.62 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00027914 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00289343 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001252 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000932 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000387 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001655 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

