Dogecoin Trading 0% Higher This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $8.09 billion and $279.27 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0609 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00027032 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00295893 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001247 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000952 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 60.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

