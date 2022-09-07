Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Receives $272.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $272.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $239.81 on Friday. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 240.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

