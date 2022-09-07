Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Shares Up 2.4%

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 9,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 5,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWXZF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James cut Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

