Don-key Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Don-key coin can now be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Don-key has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $72,244.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Don-key has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00027423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00291924 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001249 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000937 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Don-key Profile

Don-key (CRYPTO:DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,686,450 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance.

Don-key Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

