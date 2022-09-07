Donut Trading 2.1% Higher This Week (DONUT)

Donut (DONUT) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. Donut has a market capitalization of $173,064.18 and approximately $106.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00854396 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015946 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

