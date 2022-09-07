DOOR Trading Up 3.1% This Week (DOOR)

DOOR (DOOR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. DOOR has a market capitalization of $32.84 million and $23,423.00 worth of DOOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOOR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0430 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DOOR has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DOOR Profile

DOOR is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2021. DOOR’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 764,353,097 coins. DOOR’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DOOR is https://reddit.com/r/DoorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DOOR

According to CryptoCompare, “DOOR rewards consumers every time they opt-in to request a home service professional via DOOR. Whether the user needs an electrician, plumber or real estate agent – DOOR pays them. Consumers register their property onto the network and provide information that would be valuable to advertisers including intentions to sell their property, repair or remodel their property or purchase other home services. Once the data is updated by the owner, advertisers are able to access the data using DOOR Coin. The DOOR Coin is the payment for the use of data and transferred to the Consumers. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

